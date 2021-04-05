KeyCorp Boosts WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target to $40.00

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 24.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Get WestRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.64. 1,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,169. WestRock has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $54.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in WestRock by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 37,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in WestRock by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,049,000 after purchasing an additional 45,388 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,577,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in WestRock by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.