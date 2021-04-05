KeyCorp Increases O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target to $12.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its target price increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential downside of 17.86% from the stock’s current price.

OI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

NYSE:OI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.61. 3,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

