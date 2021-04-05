KeyCorp Raises Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Price Target to $45.00

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) had its price target boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.19% from the stock’s current price.

SLGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

SLGN traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $41.98. 1,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,063. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Silgan has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $909,235.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares in the company, valued at $39,684,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Silgan by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Silgan by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

