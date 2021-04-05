KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1,351.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,842 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 2.7% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,339,000 after acquiring an additional 546,167 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 934.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 604,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,475,000 after acquiring an additional 545,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $224.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,151,980. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $109.02 and a one year high of $234.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

