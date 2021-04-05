KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. NWK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.17. 181,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,443,952. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.40. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

