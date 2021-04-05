Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO Sells $667,890.00 in Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO David L. Dunkel sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $667,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David L. Dunkel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, David L. Dunkel sold 4,702 shares of Kforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $254,331.18.

KFRC traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $54.33. The company had a trading volume of 17,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,837. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.91. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kforce’s payout ratio is 39.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 42.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Kforce by 21.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Kforce by 79.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after buying an additional 94,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

