Kieran John Fallon Sells 125 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.45, for a total transaction of $21,806.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,357.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kieran John Fallon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

On Tuesday, March 16th, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.60, for a total transaction of $22,075.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,866,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,311. The firm has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.13 and a twelve month high of $184.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.65.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.