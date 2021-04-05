Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KRP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

KRP traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,715. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $11.05. The company has a market cap of $605.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.44%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. now owns 3,138,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,412 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 100,853 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.8% in the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 399,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 71,637 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

