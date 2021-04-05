Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) vs. Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) and Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Woodside Petroleum alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Woodside Petroleum and Kimbell Royalty Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodside Petroleum 0 1 2 0 2.67 Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 2 5 1 2.88

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus price target of $11.63, suggesting a potential upside of 11.99%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than Woodside Petroleum.

Dividends

Woodside Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Kimbell Royalty Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Kimbell Royalty Partners pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kimbell Royalty Partners has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Kimbell Royalty Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Woodside Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Woodside Petroleum and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodside Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Kimbell Royalty Partners -165.60% 3.85% 2.78%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Woodside Petroleum and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodside Petroleum $4.87 billion 3.66 $343.00 million N/A N/A Kimbell Royalty Partners $108.22 million 5.73 -$69.06 million $3.37 3.08

Woodside Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Volatility and Risk

Woodside Petroleum has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats Woodside Petroleum on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woodside Petroleum

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects. Woodside Petroleum Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.