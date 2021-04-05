Kind Ads Token (KIND) One Day Volume Tops $630.00

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Kind Ads Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kind Ads Token has a total market cap of $634,178.64 and $630.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kind Ads Token has traded 200.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kind Ads Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00054379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00019753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $396.76 or 0.00674212 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00073431 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00028932 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Profile

Kind Ads Token (CRYPTO:KIND) is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. The official website for Kind Ads Token is kindads.io . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kind Ads Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kind Ads Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kind Ads Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kind Ads Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kind Ads Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.