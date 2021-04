Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (KML.TO) (TSE:KML) Trading 0.9% Higher

Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (KML.TO) (TSE:KML)’s stock price traded up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.94 and last traded at C$14.91. 73,034 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 242,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.77.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.91. The company has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (KML.TO) Company Profile (TSE:KML)

Kinder Morgan Canada Limited owns and operates pipeline systems and terminal facilities in Canada. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals. The Pipelines segment operates Canadian portion of the Cochin pipeline system, a 12-inch diameter multi-product pipeline that comprises of 1000-kilometers of pipeline, and 38 block valves and 10 pump stations for transporting light hydrocarbon liquids between Kankakee, Illinois and Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta; and Jet Fuel pipeline serving Vancouver International Airport.

