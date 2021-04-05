Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.16

Shares of Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.16 and last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 40235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

KGFHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a netowrk of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: the UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Other; and Central. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.