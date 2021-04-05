Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Sold by Oaktree Capital Management LP

Oaktree Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,800 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 0.23% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $22,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. 18.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kingsoft Cloud has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

KC opened at $43.94 on Monday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $74.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.84.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

