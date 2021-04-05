Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.93

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.93 and last traded at $25.93, with a volume of 8111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

KIGRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

KION GROUP AG is a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

