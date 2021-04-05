KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 366,116 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.21% of KLA worth $85,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in KLA by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in KLA by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in KLA by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in KLA by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in KLA by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

Shares of KLAC opened at $347.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $125.56 and a 1 year high of $347.79.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

