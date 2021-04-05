KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Price Reaches $57.17 on Top Exchanges

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. KLAYswap Protocol has a market cap of $445.01 million and $133.14 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for $57.17 or 0.00097197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 32.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00074279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.84 or 0.00293871 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.99 or 0.00098597 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.28 or 0.00791095 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00029126 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 89.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003733 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

