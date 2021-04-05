Klaytn (KLAY) Trading Down 18.9% This Week

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.36 or 0.00005654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion and approximately $346.93 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00076717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.56 or 0.00295758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00101318 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $462.56 or 0.00779236 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 102.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003940 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00029042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,946.81 or 0.99302432 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,527,368,819 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,059,130 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

