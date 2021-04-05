Klimatas (KTS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $515.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a market cap of $17,238.90 and approximately $515.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001387 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

