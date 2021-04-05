Knekted (KNT) Market Cap Tops $545,729.84

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 377.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Knekted has a total market cap of $545,729.84 and $277.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Knekted coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Knekted has traded up 350.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Knekted alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00053929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $401.53 or 0.00672445 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00070724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00028523 BTC.

Knekted Profile

Knekted is a coin. Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Knekted’s official website is knekted.net . The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain . Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Buying and Selling Knekted

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Knekted should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Knekted using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Knekted Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Knekted and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.