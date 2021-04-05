Knowles (NYSE:KN) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.94

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.94 and last traded at $21.67, with a volume of 590916 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Get Knowles alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -541.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $243.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $140,673.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,546.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $101,365.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,544.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,867 shares of company stock valued at $342,040 over the last ninety days. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Knowles in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Knowles by 71.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Knowles in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knowles in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Knowles in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Company Profile (NYSE:KN)

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.