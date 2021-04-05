Komodo (KMD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $43.78 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $2.59 or 0.00004399 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $324.59 million and approximately $43.78 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.98 or 0.00329053 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.57 or 0.00107836 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.09 or 0.00112104 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000452 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 125,165,361 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

