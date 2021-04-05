Komodo Price Tops $2.84 on Top Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $2.84 or 0.00004821 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $355.93 million and approximately $37.15 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Komodo has traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.22 or 0.00325886 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00080484 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $69.33 or 0.00117550 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 125,160,101 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

