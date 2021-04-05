Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.70

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.70 and last traded at $58.58, with a volume of 439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.20.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.83. The stock has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $1.0331 dividend. This is an increase from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.15%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,892,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,539,000 after acquiring an additional 254,036 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,452,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,665,000 after acquiring an additional 92,584 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,370,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,224,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,076,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,026,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,608,000 after acquiring an additional 76,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.
About Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
