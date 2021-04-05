Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.70

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.70 and last traded at $58.58, with a volume of 439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.83. The stock has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 15.28%. On average, analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $1.0331 dividend. This is an increase from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,892,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,539,000 after acquiring an additional 254,036 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,452,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,665,000 after acquiring an additional 92,584 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,370,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,224,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,076,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,026,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,608,000 after acquiring an additional 76,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

