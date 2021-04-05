Konomi Network (KONO) Price Reaches $3.45

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Konomi Network has a market cap of $27.42 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konomi Network coin can currently be bought for about $3.45 or 0.00005875 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00074115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.88 or 0.00304994 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00095262 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.15 or 0.00752186 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00029326 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Konomi Network Coin Profile

Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,957,214 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

