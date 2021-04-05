Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s share price dropped 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.09. Approximately 64,130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,302,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KOS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Panmure Gordon started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.89 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.16.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $366.32 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 183.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 40,660 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 39,892 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

