Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) CFO David Donnan Smith Sells 16,000 Shares

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) CFO David Donnan Smith sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $365,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $228,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Donnan Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, David Donnan Smith sold 149,000 shares of Koss stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $6,035,990.00.

NASDAQ KOSS traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $22.84. The stock had a trading volume of 12,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,987,349. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17. Koss Co. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $127.45.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Koss stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Koss worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Koss from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

