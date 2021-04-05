Krios Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,056.00 (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 54.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Krios has traded up 240.1% against the U.S. dollar. Krios has a market capitalization of $6.12 million and approximately $2,056.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Krios coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001177 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.38 or 0.00127831 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007462 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Krios

Krios (GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GigCoin was created by Julie Diaz-Asper and Ana Roca Castro – two mom entrepreneurs with a lot of experience hiring folks for gigs with big brands: community managers, survey participants, blog post contributors, designers, and SEO experts. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

