Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KGTFY) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFY) shares rose 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.95. Approximately 1,595 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01.

About Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KGTFY)

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Investment. It provides various retail banking products and services, including current, savings, and fixed deposit accounts; time and foreign currency deposits; personal and housing loans; debit, travel, cash and top up, and credit cards; investment services; travel, motor, and home asset insurance products; money transfer, payment and top up, foreign exchange, and overseas education services; and e-banking services.

