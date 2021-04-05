Kuai Token (KT) Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Kuai Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuai Token has a total market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $32.24 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00054030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00019392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $398.47 or 0.00674687 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00073809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00028730 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

Kuai Token (CRYPTO:KT) is a token. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,304,238 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.