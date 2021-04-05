KuCoin Shares Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7.88 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. KuCoin Shares has a market cap of $93.73 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Shares token can currently be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KuCoin Shares alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00054051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019652 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.17 or 0.00670457 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00073698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00029361 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares (KCS) is a token. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.