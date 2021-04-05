Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.63

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.63 and last traded at $59.63, with a volume of 3053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.23.

KHNGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. AlphaValue raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.35.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

