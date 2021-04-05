Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.13

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.13 and last traded at $52.70, with a volume of 4541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average of $35.02. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 61.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $267.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,578 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $540,218.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,816,054.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,868. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

