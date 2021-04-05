KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) Trading Down 4.3%

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR)’s stock price fell 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.43. 149,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 350,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KULR)

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. The company offers lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; HYDRA TRS battery storage bags; internal short circuit device; and CRUX cathodes.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.