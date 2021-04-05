Kusama (KSM) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.82 Billion

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for approximately $450.97 or 0.00766331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $3.82 billion and $342.58 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00076520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.34 or 0.00301354 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.53 or 0.00102862 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 100.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003924 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00028433 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,678.86 or 0.99712545 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

