Kuverit Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, Kuverit has traded 74.8% higher against the dollar. One Kuverit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Kuverit has a total market capitalization of $940,221.17 and $904.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00053713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00019994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $397.64 or 0.00677996 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00070745 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028712 BTC.

Kuverit Profile

Kuverit (KUV) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,400,291,322 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Kuverit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

