Kyber Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $164.59 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Kyber Network has a market cap of $739.03 million and approximately $164.59 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kyber Network coin can currently be bought for about $3.60 or 0.00006052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded up 32.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00053328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00019795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.81 or 0.00681396 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00071530 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00028458 BTC.

About Kyber Network

Kyber Network (KNC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,255,936 coins and its circulating supply is 205,048,084 coins. The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network . Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

