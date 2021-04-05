Kylin Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (KYL)

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Kylin has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. Kylin has a market capitalization of $81.94 million and $23.49 million worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kylin coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00075495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.84 or 0.00300671 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005587 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.03 or 0.00098668 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.10 or 0.00772059 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 115.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004265 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00028730 BTC.

Kylin Coin Profile

Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,556,878 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

Buying and Selling Kylin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using US dollars.

