KZ Cash (KZC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $25.00

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $4,250.91 and approximately $25.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KZ Cash token can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, KZ Cash has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001160 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.82 or 0.00125602 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007445 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KZ Cash Token Profile

KZ Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 tokens. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.