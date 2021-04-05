L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 205.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,659,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115,800 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of L Brands worth $61,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in L Brands by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in L Brands during the third quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in L Brands by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 240,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 48,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LB stock opened at $61.80 on Monday. L Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $64.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of -79.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.25.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

LB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

