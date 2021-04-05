Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.98 Million

Analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will post sales of $31.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.96 million. Ladder Capital posted sales of $50.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year sales of $144.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $148.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $190.71 million, with estimates ranging from $173.42 million to $208.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ladder Capital.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LADR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

In other Ladder Capital news, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Also, CAO Kevin Moclair sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $72,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,273.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,965 shares of company stock worth $1,534,510. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LADR. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $11.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 100.91, a current ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ladder Capital (LADR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.