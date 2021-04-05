LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.50

LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 58060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

HCMLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut LafargeHolcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LafargeHolcim in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut LafargeHolcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get LafargeHolcim alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for LafargeHolcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LafargeHolcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.