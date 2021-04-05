Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $515.63.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $670.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $1,507,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $70,134,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $26.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $665.69. 80,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,449. The stock has a market cap of $95.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $563.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.46. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $229.07 and a 52-week high of $652.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.