Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for about 2.0% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lam Research by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after purchasing an additional 702,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lam Research by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,459 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,936,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,961,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX traded up $12.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $651.30. 22,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,449. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $563.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.46. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $229.07 and a 12 month high of $652.50. The stock has a market cap of $93.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.50.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

