Lambda (LAMB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $106.07 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, Lambda has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lambda coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $179.23 million and $106.07 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lambda alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00054110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00019522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $396.07 or 0.00671676 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00073544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00028903 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,478,109,341 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.