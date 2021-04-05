Lamden (TAU) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Lamden has a total market cap of $21.69 million and $18,175.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lamden has traded up 54.7% against the dollar. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000726 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

