Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 946 ($12.36).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRE. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 945 ($12.35) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of LRE opened at GBX 646 ($8.44) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 641.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 692.46. Lancashire has a 12-month low of GBX 549.73 ($7.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 852.50 ($11.14). The stock has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is 7.94%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

