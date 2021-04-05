Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Trading Up 2.5%

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)’s share price was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.75. Approximately 23,059 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 16,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LCSHF shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Lancashire alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.36.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.