Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LSGOF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Land Securities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LSGOF remained flat at $$9.60 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 2.72. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

