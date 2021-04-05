LATOKEN Hits Market Cap of $70.94 Million (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 5th. One LATOKEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. LATOKEN has a market cap of $70.94 million and $32,258.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00054096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.26 or 0.00675912 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00074225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00028774 BTC.

LATOKEN Coin Profile

LA is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 coins. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LATOKEN is developing a one-stop multi-asset trading platform, which already allows trading of major crypto pairs and perspective ICO tokens. LATOKEN have also tested trades of asset tokens linked to prices of hard assets, like shares of blue chips (e.g. Apple, Amazon, Tesla) and commodities (oil, gold, silver). LATOKEN team is now working on acquiring all necessary licenses for launching a full-scale trading of asset tokens. “

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

