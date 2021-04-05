Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director John E. Major Sells 1,000 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $45,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,538.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.04. 43,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,054. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 147.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.52.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $107.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 471.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

